× Two Hurt in Schuylkill County Fire

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured in a fire late Monday night at their home in Schuylkill County.

The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. along Dad Burnhams Road near Pine Grove

Neighbors tell us the victims were able to get out and drive to their house for help.

Officials have not said how the man and woman are doing or what may have caused the fire.