Turnout Light as Polls Open in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON — Turnout is usually light for off-year primary elections, and so far, 2017 is turning out to be no exception.

The polls opened at 7 a.m., and Amy McCracken was the first one to cast her ballot at Weston Field, along Providence Road In Scranton.

“Life happens and people give excuses not to vote, so I’m here getting it done,” said McCracken.

McCracken said she did her homework before she got to her polling place. She researched the candidates and the issues. McCracken added she didn’t come just to fill in circles on her ballot.

The people at a polling place along Providence Road say there is usually a line waiting for the polls to open at 7 a.m. That did not happen today.

Barbara Marinucci has been working the polls in this Scranton neighborhood for more than 40 years. Marinucci said every election is important, especially the primaries, and even in off years.

“If you don’t have a candidate to run in November, what good is it? They just don’t understand the primary is important.”

In Scranton, it appears the most interest is in the Lackawanna County district attorney’s race, plus contests for school director and city council.

Still, morning turnout was light at other polling places in the city, including one on north Keyser Avenue.

Mark Kashuba voted. He rarely misses.

“I like to vote,” said Kashuba. “I like to cast my opinion. I think it’s important, important to vote.”

The judge of elections at the Keyser Valley Community Center says the November 2016 election possibly set a record. This one won’t come close.

The polls are open until 8 p.m.

