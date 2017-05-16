× Talerico Edges Out Scanlon in Race for Lackawanna County D.A.

SCRANTON — The Republican battle for district attorney in Lackawanna County has been a tough battle.

Supporters of the current district attorney Shane Scanlon filled the ballroom at the Ramada near Clarks Summit.

Scanlon hoped to hold onto his seat as the head of the D.A.’s office in Scranton. He is being challenged by his former boss, Gene Talerico, who once served as the first assistant district attorney for the county.

Scanlon was appointed to the post last January when Andy Jarbola left the district attorney’s job to become a county judge. Talerico resigned from the D.A.’s office after Scanlon took over. It’s been a hotly contested race on the Republican ticket.

Many of the supporters at the Ramada are employees with the D.A.’s office and they said they wanted to keep their boss where he is.

“I think he’s doing a great job. He’s for the people. He’s very trusting and thoughtful. I think he’s a great D.A.,” said Marianne Esgro.

“I believe in Shane. He’s sincere. He’s trustworthy, and he does an excellent job. His heart is in the right place. He wants to work for the people and for the families,” said Rose Marie Crostti.

Scanlon’s supporters say they’re proud of how aggressive he has been attacking our area’s growing addiction to prescription painkillers and heroin.

“That is rampant in our area and that has become such a front topic right now. I’m happy to see that someone is tackling it full speed ahead, and it is his challenge right now. I’m glad he took it on,” Crostti added.

By late Tuesday night, Talerico appeared to edge out Scanlon.

Talerico will move on to face Democrat Mark Powell in November.

Full election results here.