× Students Go Back in Time at Farm Days 1866

TROY — Around 400 students in Bradford County got a lesson in history on Tuesday. Thanks to the Heritage Village and Farm Museum in Troy, children learned all about what it was like to live in the 1800s.

History came alive at the Troy Fairgrounds as fourth graders from around the area stepped back in time this week. The event is called Farm Days 1866, and with the help of volunteers, children learned what it was like to live in the 1800s.

“I like it. It’s fun to see how they made stuff,” Sara Swisher said.

The event is in its fifth year and is based on the book “Farmer Boy” by Laura Ingalls Wilder. The majority of the students read it before they come here.

“I read all of it with my class and it was really cool,” Alexis Bartlett said.

“We try to bring something to life out of every chapter in the book,” Debbie Lutz said.

Debbie Lutz is co-chair of the event. Staples provides the book to fourth-grade classrooms in Bradford, Sullivan, and Tioga Counties.

“They come in now with questions like they know what they’re supposed to be looking at and they have questions about how it really works,” Lutz said.

The volunteers know their stuff, too. Judy Horn is a gardener and dresses the part. She loves seeing the students playing outside.

“We live in such a technological age where kids love to play video games. I have three granddaughters. They’re restricted, but they love their iPads,” Horn said.

The students got to see most of the exhibits, but they had their favorites.

“The blacksmith,” Holly Sperry said. “Because I like seeing them make things.”

Farm Days 1866 is free for the students and is hosted by the Heritage Village and Farm Museum in Troy.