Election Results

Pine Grove Softball Return to Schuylkill League Title Game

Posted 7:15 pm, May 16, 2017, by

A year after falling to Williams Valley in the Schuylkill League softball championship game, Pine Grove is back in the title against Tamaqua. The Cardinals told our Steve Lloyd they are ready to run to the title.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s