Mourners Honor Airman Killed in Accidental Fall in Japan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORTY FORT -- A line of mourners honored an airman from Luzerne County who lost her life overseas.

People lined the streets with candles as Forty Fort and Kingston police, along with state troopers, escorted Airman Shannon Purcell's body to a funeral home in Forty Fort early Tuesday morning.

The 2016 Wyoming Valley West graduate died in an accidental fall in Japan while serving on active duty with the Air Force.

Her funeral is scheduled for Friday in here in Luzerne County.

41.278970 -75.878252