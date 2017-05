Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKS SUMMIT -- Hundreds of students in Lackawanna County spent the day thinking about their futures.

The Abington Heights School District held its career day Tuesday morning.

Fourth graders from all four schools participated in the event at Clarks Summit Elementary.

Newswatch 16's Mindi Ramsey spoke with students about working in TV news. Then, students pretended to be reporters and anchors.

Students had the chance to hear about a variety of careers.