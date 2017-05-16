Hundreds Gather in Schuylkill Haven for Crash Victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN -- Hundreds of people gathered at a park in Schuylkill Haven Tuesday night to support 22-year-old Caitlin McGarry.

The Schuylkill Haven native is in a coma.

On April 26, while she was driving near Allentown, another vehicle crossed into her lane and slamming into her.

"It's been in one surgery into the next and very, very slow progress. But everything has been progress and it's been hopeful,” said Caitlin’s brother, Kyle McGarry.

Caitlin McGarry was a star high school soccer player in Schuylkill Haven. She was a swimmer, too. She graduated last year from Penn State where she worked tirelessly on THON, raising money for pediatric cancer research. She's a civil engineer now.

After the crash, people from all over her community and beyond got to work.

"My daughter texted me the morning after it happened and my heart just sank and for whatever reason, prayer vigil popped in my mind immediately and I said, ‘We have to do something for this girl.’ She is from a wonderful family, and this whole entire community has just banded together,” said Kim Feger of Schuylkill Haven.

There's a fund at Santander branch banks for Caitlin.

There are t-shirts with her soccer number and other things for sale.

There's a GoFundMe account online.

Area restaurants and businesses have donated money and more to help with the effort to care for Caitlin.

The event at the park drew hundreds of people for music and more. It was an effort to comfort each other, fundraise, and as the night grew dark, to light a candle and say a prayer for Number 29.

"I have such high hopes for Caitlin. Her personality, I just told her brother today, I want to see her roll her eyes at me. She's a sassy little thing and she has a shrug of her shoulders, and she just has a great personality that I don't know I can live without,” said Jen Hower of Schuylkill County.

Caitlin McGarry is hospitalized in the Lehigh Valley. Her family says she has had another surgery this week and continues to improve. They're hopeful she will wake up soon and so is the entire community.