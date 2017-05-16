× Game Day for a Great Group

It’s “Game On” in Schuylkill County! The North Schuylkill School District near Ashland is hosting its first Spartan Games event.

Tuesday, May 16, is expected to be filled with competition, activities, and fun for children with disabilities grades kindergarten through 12th grade.

The Spartan Games includes students from 14 school districts and around 475 athletes. The games start after 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the new event since the public is invited to cheer on the students!

Organizers say the festivities will include events such as throwing (Javelin, Tennis, Frisbee), jumping (Long Jump, Vertical Jump), running (50 meter race, 100 meter race, 50 meter walk, wheelchair race), and a 4 x 100 relay (each district enters a team to compete for a team trophy).

Ribbons will be given out for each event for first through sixth place and each athlete will also receive a participation medal.