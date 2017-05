× Flames Scorch Glider Diner in Scranton

SCRANTON — Flames scorched a popular Scranton diner Tuesday afternoon.

A grease fire started in the kitchen of the Glider Diner on Providence Avenue in Scranton around 12:30 p.m., according to firefighters.

The place is closed to clean up after the fire and owners have not said when it will reopen.

There is no word on injuries.

A neon sign caused a fire at the place back in 2012.