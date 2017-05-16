District Attorney Eric Linhardt Defeats Confer in Race for Judge in Lycoming County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- It was a hotly contested race for judge in Lycoming County.

District Attorney Eric Linhardt defeated attorney Roan Confer.

"Despite being in my tenth year, this has been an incredibly gratifying campaign. I've enjoyed it. I'm grateful to the voters and supporters. We've received significant support from Democrats and Republicans. This has been humbling," Linhardt said.

Confer met voters near his home in Montoursville earlier Tuesday.

"I congratulate Mr. Linhardt on what appears to be a win for both the Democratic and Republican ballots. I got into this election because I thought it was important for voters to have a choice. This is not a political campaign. Respect for the court is everything," Confer said. "Voters made their choice and I respect that and congratulate Linhardt."

Linhardt won both the Democratic and Republican tickets, giving him a likely clear path to victory in November.