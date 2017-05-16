Election Results

District Attorney Eric Linhardt Defeats Confer in Race for Judge in Lycoming County

Posted 11:51 pm, May 16, 2017, by

WILLIAMSPORT -- It was a hotly contested race for judge in Lycoming County.

District Attorney Eric Linhardt defeated attorney Roan Confer.

"Despite being in my tenth year, this has been an incredibly gratifying campaign. I've enjoyed it. I'm grateful to the voters and supporters. We've received significant support from Democrats and Republicans. This has been humbling," Linhardt said.

Confer met voters near his home in Montoursville earlier Tuesday.

"I congratulate Mr. Linhardt on what appears to be a win for both the Democratic and Republican ballots. I got into this election because I thought it was important for voters to have a choice. This is not a political campaign. Respect for the court is everything," Confer said. "Voters made their choice and I respect that and congratulate Linhardt."

Linhardt won both the Democratic and Republican tickets, giving him a likely clear path to victory in November.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s