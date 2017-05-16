Election Results

District 2 Track and Field Championships: Day One

Posted 11:09 pm, May 16, 2017, by

Local athletes shined, and some set new meet records at the District 2 track and field championships in Scranton on Tuesday. The meet concludes on Wednesday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s