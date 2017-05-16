× Diocese of Scranton to Sell Former Seminary Facility

DALTON — The Diocese of Scranton has announced the sale of its former seminary in Lackawanna County.

The facility in Dalton is being sold to the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church, also known as the Indian Orthodox Church, according to the diocese.

The place will be named Holy Transfiguration Retreat Center and used for conferences, retreats, and the establishment of a monastic center.

From 1962 to 2004, the property was the site of St. Pius X Seminary for educating priests. It was then used as the Fatima Renewal Center until it closed in 2014.