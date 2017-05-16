Close Race for Judge Seat in Wayne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEXAS TOWNSHIP -- Voters in Wayne County were poised to make history Tuesday.

Two women were on the ballot in the race for an open seat as a judge on the county court.

Wayne County District Attorney Janine Edwards faced off against attorney Pamela Wilson.

"I'm very anxious. I just returned from Lake Township. It was very busy there. I'm happy with the turnout," Wilson said.

"The team that's behind me is not just family and friends, they're the committee that helped me get elected D.A. in 2011. They mean so much to me, and they stayed positive," said Edwards.

By late Tuesday night, Edwards had a slight lead over Wilson. The Edwards campaign was feeling confident watching the results come in.

Both women were looking to fill the seat of retiring judge Raymond Hamill.

Each candidate appeared on both the Democratic and Republican ballots, so if they split the tickets, there was a possibility they could face off again in the fall. However, if Edwards wins both, she would presumably run unopposed in the fall.

Full election results here.