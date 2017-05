Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC -- A car and tractor trailer collided head-on in Lackawanna County.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Tuesday on Birney Avenue in Moosic.

Witnesses said the car swerved into the path of the rig.

Police say the driver of the car was trapped for about 30 minutes.

That person was injured. The driver of the truck is OK.