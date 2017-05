× Wrong-Way Driver Causes Crash on Interstate 380

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP — A wrong-way driver is getting the blame for a crash in Monroe County.

Troopers say that driver was spotted going south in the north lanes on Interstate 380 north near Tobyhanna just before 1 a.m. on Monday.

That wrong-way driver was badly hurt when he crashed into another car. That car’s driver wasn’t badly hurt.

State police suspect alcohol may have played a part in that wrong way crash in Monroe County.