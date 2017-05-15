× Wilkes-Barre Awarded Grant to Help with Finances

WILKES-BARRE — The city of Wilkes-Barre is getting a state grant to help clean up its finances.

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development awarded the Diamond City $200,000 for a financial feasibility study.

With the grant, it’s hoped that Wilkes-Barre’s financial adviser will be able to map out the city’s books and make spending more efficient.

Last week, city council approved a plan to borrow $52 million to keep Wilkes-Barre out of distressed city status.