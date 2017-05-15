Wilkes-Barre Awarded Grant to Help with Finances

Posted 11:02 pm, May 15, 2017, by

WILKES-BARRE — The city of Wilkes-Barre is getting a state grant to help clean up its finances.

The Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development awarded the Diamond City $200,000 for a financial feasibility study.

With the grant, it’s hoped that Wilkes-Barre’s financial adviser will be able to map out the city’s books and make spending more efficient.

Last week, city council approved a plan to borrow $52 million to keep Wilkes-Barre out of distressed city status.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s