Wanted Escapees from Wyoming County Nabbed

TUNKHANNOCK — Two people wanted after an escape from adult probation in Wyoming County are now in custody.

Police tell Newswatch 16 that Chelsea Robinson was arrested Monday in Bradford County. She will be brought back to Wyoming County Monday afternoon.

Police also say Shane Macnamee was arrested in the Binghamton, New York area on Sunday. He faces unrelated charges there and will face charges in Wyoming County.

Tunkhannock police say last week, Robinson was in custody, her hands cuffed behind her back, walking with adult probation officers from the courthouse in Tunkhannock to the nearby jail when a vehicle pulled up, and Robinson bolted, jumping in and taking off with Macnamee.