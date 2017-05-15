Wanted Escapees from Wyoming County Nabbed

Posted 3:32 pm, May 15, 2017, by , Updated at 03:42PM, May 15, 2017

TUNKHANNOCK — Two people wanted after an escape from adult probation in Wyoming County are now in custody.

Police tell Newswatch 16 that Chelsea Robinson was arrested Monday in Bradford County. She will be brought back to Wyoming County Monday afternoon.

Police also say Shane Macnamee was arrested in the Binghamton, New York area on Sunday. He faces unrelated charges there and will face charges in Wyoming County.

Tunkhannock police say last week, Robinson was in custody, her hands cuffed behind her back, walking with adult probation officers from the courthouse in Tunkhannock to the nearby jail when a vehicle pulled up, and Robinson bolted, jumping in and taking off with Macnamee.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s