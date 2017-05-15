Tamaqua Knocks Out Minersville in Schuylkill Softball Semifinals

Posted 11:18 pm, May 15, 2017

The Tamaqua softball team beat Minersville 11-5 in the Schuylkill League semifinals, handing the Battlin' Miners their first league loss of the season. The Blue Raiders will face Pine Grove Area in the league championship on Thursday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

