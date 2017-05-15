Roadwork Project on I-81 in Lackawanna, Luzerne Counties Wraps Up

Posted 5:05 pm, May 15, 2017

DUNMORE — After more than two weeks of headaches for drivers, PennDOT announced work on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties is complete.

The northbound phase of the project wrapped up Monday afternoon, a few days ahead of schedule.

Since the beginning of the month, crews worked to patch potholes and pick up litter along a nearly 10-mile stretch from the Drinker Street exit (186) in Dunmore to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport exit (178).

