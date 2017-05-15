Pine Grove Softball Rolls Marian Catholic to Reach Schuylkill League Finals

Posted 11:19 pm, May 15, 2017, by

The Pine Grove Area softball team beat Marian Catholic 18-1 in four innings in the Schuylkill League semifinals at Patton Field at Blue Mountain High School. The Cardinals advance to the league title game against Tamaqua.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

