The Pine Grove Area softball team beat Marian Catholic 18-1 in four innings in the Schuylkill League semifinals at Patton Field at Blue Mountain High School. The Cardinals advance to the league title game against Tamaqua.
Pine Grove Softball Rolls Marian Catholic to Reach Schuylkill League Finals
-
Tamaqua Knocks Out Minersville in Schuylkill Softball Semifinals
-
Blue Mountain Beats Marian Catholic in Schuylkill League Semifinals
-
Tri-Valley vs Marian Catholic baseball
-
Marian Catholic vs Shenandoah Valley boys basketball
-
Minersville vs Pine Grove Area
-
-
Schuylkill League Track and Field
-
Maddie Frew Hurdles the Competition at Schuylkill Leagues
-
Blue Mountain basketball
-
Flames Destroy Business in Schuylkill County
-
Driver Dies after Crash on I-81 in Schuylkill County
-
-
Ryan’s Quick Road To Recovery Helped Him Play Baseball Again
-
Pinstripe Pals with RailRiders
-
After Jumping from Garbage Truck into Snow Bank, Man Run over by Same Truck