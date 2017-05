Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC -- A golf tournament in Lackawanna County raised money to help young people in our area.

Newswatch 16's Sharla McBride hit the green at Glenmaura National Golf Club in Moosic.

It's all part of an annual tournament to help raise money for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania.

120 golfers took part in Monday's tournament.

Organizers hoped to raise $50,000 for the after-school programs provided by the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeastern Pennsylvania.