Four Teens Taken to Hospital After Late Night Crash

WILKES-BARRE -- A crash in Wilkes-Barre sent four teenagers to the hospital.
The car hit the guide rail along Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and went into a ditch around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Officials haven't said who the victims are or how any of them are doing.
Investigators are looking into what caused the late night crash in Wilkes-Barre.
41.249686 -75.863488
magicmikexxsm
This is why the driving age in Pa should be 18, get your permit at 17….their is no need for kids 16 to be driving.
If the cupcakes have to go somewhere the parents can take them to and from…
Benjamin T.
great reporting.