Four Teens Taken to Hospital After Late Night Crash

Posted 5:03 am, May 15, 2017, by , Updated at 04:48AM, May 15, 2017

WILKES-BARRE -- A crash in Wilkes-Barre sent four teenagers to the hospital.

The car hit the guide rail along Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and went into a ditch around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials haven't said who the victims are or how any of them are doing.

Investigators are looking into what caused the late night crash in Wilkes-Barre.

