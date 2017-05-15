Four Teens Taken to Hospital After Late Night Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A crash in Wilkes-Barre sent four teenagers to the hospital.

The car hit the guide rail along Wilkes-Barre Boulevard and went into a ditch around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials haven't said who the victims are or how any of them are doing.

Investigators are looking into what caused the late night crash in Wilkes-Barre.