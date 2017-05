× Driver in Deadly Luzerne County Wreck Sent to Prison

WILKES-BARRE — The driver who admitted causing a deadly crash in Luzerne County will spend six months in prison.

Adam Zawatsky was sentenced Monday.

He pleaded guilty last month to involuntary manslaughter.

His car and another driven by Joseph Gianuzzi of Falls collided in April of 2016 on Route 309 in the Dallas area.

Gianuzzi was killed in the wreck.

Zawatsky must also complete 20 hours of community service.