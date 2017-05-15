DEP Approves Air Quality Plan for Archbald Power Plant

ARCHBALD — The construction of a proposed power plant took a big step forward in Lackawanna County.

The Department of Environmental Protection approved an air quality plan submitted by Archbald Energy Partners, LLC.

The company is looking to build a 485-megawatt natural gas-fired power plant in the borough off the Casey Highway.

This proposed power plant is just two miles away from the site of another plant being built in Jessup.

Archbald Energy Partners requires additional permits before construction can begin.

