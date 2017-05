× ATV Rider Dies from Injuries in I-80 Crash

POCONO TOWNSHIP — A man struck by a truck while riding an ATV on Interstate 80 in Monroe County has died.

According to the Lehigh County coroner, Alexander Musse-Sierra from Tobyhanna died Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Musse-Sierra was struck in the westbound lanes of I-80 last month near the Tannersville exit.

State police are investigating the crash.