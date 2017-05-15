Amazon’s Twitch to Stream 18-Day ‘Mr. Rogers Neighborhood’ Marathon

Posted 1:32 pm, May 15, 2017, by , Updated at 01:31PM, May 15, 2017

Mr. Rogers, CREDIT: Getty Images

Fans of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood rejoice! Here’s your chance to binge watch every episode of the iconic PBS children’s series.

A.V. Club reports that beginning May 15 at midnight PT, Amazon’s livestreaming site Twitch will be broadcasting the entire 886-episode run of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.

The marathon is expected to last a whopping 18 days and according to Twitch, “includes many episodes that have only aired once or are unavailable elsewhere online.”

Twitch is best known for its gamer-centric offerings, however, this is not the first time the site has strayed from its usual focus.  The site has already streamed marathons of both Bob Ross’ The Joy Of Painting and Julia Childs’ The French Chef.

According to TechCrunch, these marathons have been a result of a deal between Twitch and PBS Distribution.

While digging up Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood is a powerful nostalgia-play to draw attention to Twitch, Amazon is also using the marathon to raise money for PBS.  There will be a donation button right on the Mister Rogers channel.

“Mister Rogers not only brings a different type of show into the mix, but it is coming at a time when the importance of PBS is very topical,” the site’s Director Of Business Development told TechCrunch.

