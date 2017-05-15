× Ag Day: Farming Fun for Elementary Students

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP — What started off as a senior prank at Southern Columbia High School turned into a fun day for elementary school children.

Students at Southern Columbia Elementary School spent part of their day on a field trip right outside of their school. Seniors at Southern Columbia High School transformed the parking lot into a farm.

There were tractors, face painting, and hayrides. The event is called “Agriculture Day” or “Ag Day” for short.

The idea for Ag Day actually came after a senior prank. The seniors drove their tractors to school about a month ago and the elementary school students really enjoyed seeing the tractors.

Suzie Woodruff and her husband run hayrides in the fall at their nearby farm.

“It went from one tractor to two tractors and I don’t know how many times we’ve been around the block already but they seem to be enjoying it,” said Woodruff.

“It had hay all over it and we sat on it and we got to ride all around the school,” said kindergartener Maylen Zarko.

“It was like we’re going to the nature trail and then we turned around from the nature trail and then we came back,” said kindergartener Caleb Summers.

Senior William Clark says Ag Day piques the kids’ interest in farming.

“If you’re not raised with it, you’re not around it, yes we are in a rural school, but not many kids grow up on farms anymore so they’re not used to it much anymore,” Clark said.

the seniors say they would like to make Ag Day a yearly event.