A Test for Your Ticker

A life-saving test that can sometimes cost anywhere from a few hundred to several thousand dollars is now being offered in our area for about the price of taking yourself out to dinner.

The Greater Carbondale YMCA has become the first Y in the nation to launch its own cardiac telemetry system/program run by a team of medical professionals.

It was paid for through various grants. Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted this “test for your ticker” on Monday.

Cardiac Rehab Nurse Lorrie Williams describes the program as a “submaximal athletic stress test aimed to combat the number of deaths of young athletes on the playing field. This test will allow us to interpret heart rhythms that may be lethal and report them to the patient’s physician.”

This test is not meant to exclude anyone from sports. It is meant to make the playing field safer.

IMPORTANT NOTES: This test is geared toward healthy individuals who just would like to learn more about their heart health. Experts recommend that anyone with symptoms currently including chest discomfort, palpitations, shortness of breath, etc. should be evaluated by a physician (MD or DO) before any stress testing.

QUICK FACTS: