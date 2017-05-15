× 13 Fallen Officers Honored at Scranton Memorial Service

SCRANTON — Fallen officers were remembered during a ceremony Monday in Scranton.

13 Scranton Police Department officers have died in the line of duty from the first, John Ellis in 1889, and to the most recent, John Wilding in 2015.

Law enforcement officers with the Scranton Police Department did not take this moment for granted. They did not have to add another name to the roll call Monday afternoon during the annual Memorial Day service at police headquarters. But still, they honored the 13 fallen officers who have died in the line of duty.

“It’s important that the families of the fallen see that we don’t forget that their loved ones, no matter how long ago that they passed, that they’re not forgotten by their police families,” said Scranton Police Chief Carl Graziano.

“They truly deserve it. They put their lives on the line every day. It’s a wonderful service, we salute them,” said Chaplain Nancy Scott, E.B. Jermyn #2 FOP Auxiliary.

Patrolman John Wilding died in July 2015 and was honored at last year’s memorial service in the midst of violence being displayed towards police in other cities throughout the U.S. But here at home, Scranton police say this community has never wavered in its support.

“We never lost support in the city of Scranton,” said Patrolman Paul Helring. “I think our citizens always support us, we support them when they need us. We’re there for them; that will never change.”

Officers say this year’s service had a different, more hopeful emotional feel.

“I think that it’s important that we show support for each other, not only for the community for the police, but the police for the community — to show that we’re in this together and we’re going to make our community stronger,” said Chief Graziano.