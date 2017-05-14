Woman Celebrates 105th Birthday on Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DUNMORE -- It was a special weekend for one mother in Lackawanna County.

Claire Maldonato turned 105 on Saturday.

She celebrated her birthday with family and friends by having a little party in Dunmore after attending Mother's Day Mass.

"To be kind, to pray, to love everybody, and especially little children, and these little children that nobody wants that somebody will want them," was Claire's advice for a long, happy life.

A very happy birthday to Claire and a very happy Mother's Day.