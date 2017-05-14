× Roadwork to Continue on I-81 North This Week

DUNMORE — Heads-up for drivers who take Interstate 81 in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.

PennDOT says drivers can expect traffic backups again starting Monday morning due to road work in the northbound lanes.

Parts of I-81 north between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport exit (178) and Drinker Street exit (186) in Dunmore are scheduled to be down to one lane again this week.

Crews plan to continue their work patching potholes, sealing cracks, and picking up litter.

The work on Interstate 81 is scheduled to begin Monday at 5 a.m.