× Restaurant Serves Up Mother’s Day in a Big Way

KELLY TOWNSHIP — Lorinda Williamson of Williamsport burst with pride for her family, especially new great-granddaughter Amelia Rain.

“This is the first time that they have all been together, so that speaks for itself. That’s a big deal, it certainly is, yes it is,” Williamson said.

They all gathered for Mother’s Day at a central Pennsylvania hot spot, The Country Cupboard near Lewisburg.

Managers expected to serve around 4,000 customers, including a multitude of moms, on the busiest day of the year.

From the parking lot to the lobby, the place was packed. While the line may go on and on and on, the moms and families said waiting up to 45 minutes is worth it.

“I don’t (mind). I do it every year,” laughed Bonnie Benjamin of Watsontown.

Behind the scenes, dishwashers created a symphony of clatter, turkey dinners piled up on plates, and slices of pie kept coming.

About half the diners dive into the buffet.

“People want to come back and have the same meal they had as a kid, or eat in the same dining room, celebrate with mom in the same place they celebrated with grandma,” said Chris Baylor, The Country Cupboard.

Baylor is the third generation of his family to run the restaurant.

For one mother and her daughters, waitressing together keeps the holiday happy.

“As long as they are here, I am going to have a good time,” said server Rhonda Artley.

Back in the dining room, Lorinda Williamson shared the news she has another great-grandchild on the way.

Don’t be surprised if that baby is at The Country Cupboard next year.

“Can’t think of a better way to spend Mother’s Day,” Williamson said.