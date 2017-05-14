Playground Dedicated to Memory of Young Girl

Posted 7:08 pm, May 14, 2017

CONYNGHAM — A 4-year-old girl who suddenly passed away was honored with a playground in her name in Luzerne County.

Friends and family came out Sunday for the dedication of “Ryanne’s Playground” at the Whispering Willows Park in Conyngham.

Ryanne Cara died back in 2015 from complications with rhinovirus.

A flag was raised and songs were sung in her memory.

Ryanne loved the outdoors and the family’s wish was to have a new playground built in her name.

“When I first heard about this project I was really happy because this playground wasn’t all that great, but now I look around and see all the smiling kids, it just reminds me of Ryanne,” said Kevin Earley of Conyngham.

Ryanne’s Playground is now open to the public.

