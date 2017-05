Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS TOWNSHIP -- Single mothers were toasted at the Misericordia University Champagne Brunch in Luzerne County.

More than 100 people came out to support a scholarship that benefits mothers on Sunday.

The scholarship provides financial aid to single moms who are at the poverty level while they earn a bachelor's degree at the university.

Misericordia University provides housing for up to 16 families enrolled in the program.