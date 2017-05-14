Locals Travels to Bronx for Derek Jeter Ceremony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC -- A Yankees legend is set to have his number retired Sunday after playing in pinstripes for 20 years.

Several hundred people from northeastern and central Pennsylvania made the trip to the Bronx on Mother's Day for the celebration honoring Derek Jeter.

For seven games in 2013, PNC Field was Derek Jeter's playground. But the captain cemented a legacy in northeastern Pennsylvania beyond the RailRiders, dating as far back as 1995.

"It was great for the area," said Bruce Williams of Carbondale.

That might help explain why more than 200 loyal Yankee fans loaded onto buses for JZ Tours and headed to the Bronx to see Jeter's number retired.

"It's going to mean a lot to me," Williams added.

But there's a reason why a lot of these people are making the trip, beyond just the pinstripes. And for that answer, you have to remember what day it is.

"I am very fortunate that my son and wife gave me a lovely Mother's Day present, the best present ever," said Rose Kazinetz of Dickson City.

"This is very special for all of us," added Dina Newberry of Jessup. "We love doing things together, especially on Mother's Day."

Mother after mother boarded the buses with their loving children who share the same love for the New York Yankees.

"It means a lot," Kazinetz added. "And I can't say too much because I'll start to cry, but it means a lot to know that they know how much I care about Jeter to go ahead and give me this as a Mother's Day present."

Win or lose, the memories for these families on Mother's Day will live on, all a part of a lasting legacy.