Graffiti in Scranton Includes Vulgar Message to President

SCRANTON -- Vandals left an obscene message including the president's name in Scranton.
The graffiti was spotted just off the Central Scranton Expressway near the University of Scranton.
Someone painted in large letters, "(expletive) Trump."
It's not clear when the wall was spray painted.
UPDATE: The graffiti was cleaned up by Monday morning.
41.403929 -75.655122
47 comments
Hal Bates
Trump rocks! By the way he won the election. Not Hillary, no matter how much you wish she did, she didn’t. Keep the Trump train rolling
undergradwoman
This message against Trump is protected by the 1st Amendment, & is well deserved, because Lackawanna County’s Republicans post far worse usually on Facebook.
anonymous
Graffiti is not protected under the first amendment. In most (all) places, it’s a crime.
seen it all
This message is illegal as profane and graffiti as also probably violates EPA for trashing enviorment . Done by a total douche .
Dick
I got a good brain
Jon Mason
Donald..?…..is that you?…must be you, right?
seen it all
Zombies must find you attractive
No Trolling today.
Came here to troll and stir up trouble, but I see the game is way ahead. Dang… little late to the party. Oh well… #Putin2020
Angela in Scranton
Silverfish Imperetrix now is trolling his own trollings. Wow what a witty person. ZZZzzzzzzzz…….
AUGIE
I blame Comey.
Thom
Nice work on the part of University of Scranton officials – they wiped it out first thing this morning!
Sandy M
Crying cupcakes with rainbow sprinkles it’s amazing how graffiti became so wide spread in NEPA back when Obommer became president seems like certain individuals got ballzzy!
Jeff Woehrle
Ah, the tolerant left.
Must be just awful to be a liberal these days.
***smirk***
Silverfish Imperetrix
My comment about why this story was broadcast has been removed. The truth hurts, right WNEP? 🙂
Dr. Wes Levenfield Ph.D
H.S Senior was right. You troll way too much, go outside and play now little one.
Silverfish Imperetrix
You need to get back to work. Isn’t there anything there at the station for you to do? Surely there must be some full wastebaskets or dirty floors.
magicmikexxsm
Oh look. who says the school system is failing, a few cup cakes know how to spell…
H.S. Senior
Silverfish trolls all the comments in here , as to make his heard most hahahahaha.
Amy L.
Yes I noticed that as well
Silverfish Imperetrix
No, I just like slapping you leftists around every now and then. Judging by my amount of downvotes today I’m right over the target. Thanks for noticing.
TOMTOM
Silverfish, you’re in a target-rich environment. Slap away my good fish! I can’t remember the last time so many people were so upset. Oh – I do now – the War of the Worlds broadcast. Maybe some will do us a favor and jump out some windows.
Silverfish Imperetrix
I think the poor dears are enlisting the help of station employees, if it hasn’t been done here all along on the political threads. If you’re not a lefty Democrat you don’t work in broadcasting. I found that out the hard way several years back.
seen it all
I check this news to see all the stupid acts of the druggies and bums , I am never disappointed ,
TOMTOM
I’m still waiting to hear ‘the other side’ explain how they are taking the high road after losing the election. Love it! How does that saying go – if you’ve got haters, you must be doing something right. Or is it – haters only hate the people they can’t have, or the people they can’t be. Love it! Keep showing your prejudice folks, we’ll have the election the next time too!
lookback
In a way Trump has changed the racial dynamic in this country, minority used to refer to ethnic groups with a small population within the majority of the populace, thanks to Trump the new minority are those who still support him, I know the hardest thing to give is in, but eventually even the most diehard Trumpistas will jump off the crazy train.
magicmikexxsm
LOOKBACK let me guess, you are that 40 watt bulb in a 100 watt pack, not the brightest are you.
TOMTOM
Keep telling yourself that you lefties didn’t loose. Keep telling yourself that our President Trump is doing an awful job. He will make America at least a little better than he found it despite your continued rants and tantrums. Like it’s been said already, it’s nice to see the adults in charge again. Run along now, I hear there’s a protest somewhere. Go find your safe space before someone else takes your blankie.
lookback
The police are going to investigate the graffiti however Clinton may attempt to fire the officer in charge of the investigation, and the Trump cult all said ok, that’s fine, nothing to see here, no problem, we agree, nothing wrong, pass the koolade.
Vlad Putrovski
Disappointing to see this. I voted twice for the guy , once in the U.S and once in Russia.
Concerned Citizen
I too was dissappointed driving by and seeing this. The letters need to be higher up and spaced a little more for ease of reading. Thank You.
Silverfish Imperetrix
I don’t mind it one bit. It’s as good as a campaign poster for Republican candidates in 2018. The Democrats lost over 1000 seats in government under Obama’s term. Keep digging. 🙂
TOMTOM
Shhh… let them go. It’s fun to watch them disintegrate before your eyes. Every day someone else proves why President Trump got elected. The silent majority will continue to speak at the polls.
Vlad Putrovski
Speaking of silent , if I fart in a forest here in Russia , will it be heard there in U.S.?
Silverfish Imperetrix
I couldn’t hear it, but your stench is coming through my monitor. Lay off the borscht and bad ideology, comrade.
Generation Yareyoustillrelevant
Civilian “Any suspects?”
Police : “2/3 of the United States”
pot smoker
Their checking the welfare rolls.
Silverfish Imperetrix
Perfect example of the liberal mind on display. More, please.
Bob Calvey
Another cry baby for Hillary Hillary get over it
The Prezident
I didn’t vote for Hillary , either. I love this message its spot on.
Silverfish Imperetrix
Aww, did your mommy explain it to you? Did she provide examples too? Inquiring minds wanna know.
pot smoker
They misspelled OBAMA
TOMTOM
So you’re saying you wasted your vote, knowing full well that only a Republican or Democrat would win? Nice try though, keep fighting ‘the man’ or ‘the system’ or whatever ideology you’re against. The rest of us have work to do. Think the earth is flat too? How about 9/11 – inside job, right? Chemtrails anyone?
cheap tightwad
This only devalues your own community.
pot smoker
Which says a lot of the dope who wrote it , The value of the community increases the first of the month ( welfare checks ) .
K. Scanlon
That used to say Jay Williams is a dope dealer and it was there for over a year or more.
Class Acts
Libs, classy as usual.