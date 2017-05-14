Graffiti in Scranton Includes Vulgar Message to President

Posted 7:04 pm, May 14, 2017

SCRANTON -- Vandals left an obscene message including the president's name in Scranton.

The graffiti was spotted just off the Central Scranton Expressway near the University of Scranton.

Someone painted in large letters, "(expletive) Trump."

It's not clear when the wall was spray painted.

Scranton Police are investigating the graffiti.

