Graffiti in Scranton Includes Vulgar Message to President

SCRANTON -- Vandals left an obscene message including the president's name in Scranton.
The graffiti was spotted just off the Central Scranton Expressway near the University of Scranton.
Someone painted in large letters, "(expletive) Trump."
It's not clear when the wall was spray painted.
Scranton Police are investigating the graffiti.
41.403929 -75.655122
4 comments
Benjamin T.
such class and great report giving them street cred in the process. Well played, WNE pee
Class Acts
Libs, classy as usual.
joe
low class idiots
yea i said that!
“They” wouldn’t have spray painted any vulgarities against Hussein Obama when he was President because that would of been demoralizing their own race.