Frances Slocum Musky Netting & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #7

Posted 7:03 pm, May 14, 2017, by

We'll join the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission at Frances Slocum State Park for some musky research.  Plus, we'll give you the 7th clue in the Hall's Fishing Frenzy Contest.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s