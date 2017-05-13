Vineyards by the Viaduct Festival Draws Crowds Despite Rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NICHOLSON -- Despite the rainy weather, some people in Wyoming County enjoyed wine from all over the area.

The Vineyards by the Viaduct Festival in Nicholson drew people from all over to raise a glass and have a taste of food and live entertainment.

Organizers say they seem to get some rain every year, so loyal participants have learned to come prepared.

"They say rain or shine so we come prepared. We bring our own tent, and I get to try out my new raincoat," said Adam Robinson of Tunkhannock.

This is the ninth year for the festival, which benefits the Nicholson Fire Company.

Eight wineries participated at the festival in Wyoming County.