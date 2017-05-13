Johnny Russo won on KO, while Rex Harris, Ryan Wilczak and Jimmy Kelleher took home decisions.
Undefeated Boxing Card Huge Success At Genetti’s Friday Night
-
Boxing at Genetti’s in May
-
Local Boxing Returns to Genetti’s Manor in Dickson City
-
Locals Boxers Shine at Undefeated at Genetti’s
-
New Indoor Sports Complex Opens in Hazleton
-
Hundreds Dance the Night Away for Hope Enterprises
-
-
In Your Neighborhood
-
NFL Approves Raiders’ Move to Las Vegas
-
Bochicchio Sports Character Initiative
-
2017 Early Bird Sports Expo
-
Celebrating Fat Tuesday in the Poconos
-
-
One Stop Sport Shop
-
Southside Sports Bait & Tackle Product Giveaway
-
One Stop Sport Shop Rod & Reel Giveaway