Pet Talent Show in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- The Luzerne County SPCA held an event for people who think their pet is ready for his 15 minutes of fame.

The Pet Talent Contest Audition was held at Wyoming Valley Motors Subaru along Route 315 in Plains Township Saturday morning.

"I'm an advocate for training animals just because it gives you the opportunity to spend a lot of quality time with your dog, and it strengthens the bond, and it's a lot of fun for them," said Linda Antosh of Exeter.

Judges chose the winning pets who will perform live on stage during the annual Pet Expo at the 109th Armory in Luzerne County next month.