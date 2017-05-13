Pet Talent Show in Luzerne County

Posted 7:14 pm, May 13, 2017, by

PLAINS TOWNSHIP -- The Luzerne County SPCA held an event for people who think their pet is ready for his 15 minutes of fame.

The Pet Talent Contest Audition was held at Wyoming Valley Motors Subaru along Route 315 in Plains Township Saturday morning.

"I'm an advocate for training animals just because it gives you the opportunity to spend a lot of quality time with your dog, and it strengthens the bond, and it's a lot of fun for them," said Linda Antosh of Exeter.

Judges chose the winning pets who will perform live on stage during the annual Pet Expo at the 109th Armory in Luzerne County next month.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s