One Killed in Crash on Route 54

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RUSH TOWNSHIP -- One person is dead following a crash in Schuylkill County.

According to the coroner, one person was killed in a wreck on Route 54 shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday near the Carbon County line.

Police tell Newswatch 16 one of the vehicles burst into flames. Three other victims were taken to the hospital, including a child.

Route 54 has been closed between Hometown and Nequehoning while troopers reconstruct the scene.

There is no word what led to the crash. The name of the victim has not been released.