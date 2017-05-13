Mother’s Day Tradition Continues in Waverly

WAVERLY TOWNSHIP -- Rain or shine, a Mother's Day weekend tradition continued in Lackawanna County.

The annual Waverly Waddle 5k kicked off Saturday morning, hosted by The Waverly Community House. The waddle is an annual tradition to honor moms and daughters. Many of the runners say they didn't mind the soggy weather.

"Well I kind of like running in the rain because it cools you off and also I just wanted to run anyway," said Maia Arcangelo of Clarks Green.

All proceeds from the waddle went to benefit The Waverly Community House.

