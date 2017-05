Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- The Wilkes-Barre City Police Retiree Association held a memorial service in the city on Saturday.

The service held at the Wilkes-Barre Police Headquarters honored officers who died in the line of duty as well as recently deceased members of the department.

The ceremony featured a blessing and wreath laying. It concluded with bagpipes and the playing of taps.