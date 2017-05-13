Lancaster County: Kitchen Kettle Village Shoo Fly Pie

Visit the charming Kitchen Kettle Village in Intercourse, Lancaster County and explore the shops, check out the lodging but most of all the bakery! Jackie Lewandoski learns how to bake a traditional Shoo Fly Pie.
Shoo Fly Pie
Crumbs:
1/4 cup butter
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
In a bowl combine the above ingredients until mixture is crumbly.
Bottom:
3/4 teaspoon baking soda
3/4 cup boiling water
1 cup Old Barrel Molasses
1 egg
Pinch of cinnamon
1 - 9'' unbaked pie shell
Dissolve baking soda in boiling water. Mix all ingredients together. Add half of the crumb mixture to the liquid and pour into a 9'' unbaked pie shell. Top with remaining crumbs.
Bake at 350F for 1 - 1/14 hours until set.