SCRANTON -- Graduation season is here and more than 300 students received diplomas in part of Lackawanna County.

Keystone College held its 146th commencement ceremony at the Pavillion at Montage Mountain Saturday morning, awarding 321 degrees for both bachelors and masters programs.

Sister Ann Walsh, IHM, the CEO of Friends of the Poor nonprofit organization, also received an honorary degree from Keystone College.