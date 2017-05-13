Colorful Race Benefits Special Olympics

Posted 7:19 pm, May 13, 2017, by

SCRANTON -- The rain didn't stop people from getting a little colorful in Scranton.

The Color Me Rad 5k kicked off Saturday morning at Courthouse Square.

By the end of the race, the runners are coated in all the colors of the rainbow.

"All the excitement, all the people having fun, it was fun. It made the run a lot easier," said Edwin Concepcion of Blakeslee. "It was my first and won't be the last."

A portion of the proceeds from the Color Me Rad 5k go to support the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s