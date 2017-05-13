Colorful Race Benefits Special Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- The rain didn't stop people from getting a little colorful in Scranton.

The Color Me Rad 5k kicked off Saturday morning at Courthouse Square.

By the end of the race, the runners are coated in all the colors of the rainbow.

"All the excitement, all the people having fun, it was fun. It made the run a lot easier," said Edwin Concepcion of Blakeslee. "It was my first and won't be the last."

A portion of the proceeds from the Color Me Rad 5k go to support the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania.