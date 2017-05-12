Valley View Superintendent Dies Following Battle with Illness

Posted 9:42 pm, May 12, 2017, by

LACKAWANNA COUNTY — There is sad news Friday for one school district in Lackawanna County.

Valley View School District Superintendent Dr. Tom Quinn has died at the age 54.

Dr. Quinn was a longtime school administrator. Before being hired as Valley View superintendent last year, Dr. Quinn served as assistant superintendent at the Abington Heights School District for 10 years.

Newswatch 16 was told Dr. Quinn was suffering from an illness at the time of his death.

