The Story Behind Viral Pic From Dunmore

DUNMORE—They say a picture is worth a thousand words.

This one seems to be: words of help doing what’s right, and words of thanks and kindness.

Last Friday, 17-year old Dunmore junior Lavar Allen was getting ready for his prom, but he couldn’t figure out how to tie his tie.

“I asked my mom if she could help me with my tie and she didn’t know how, my step-dad was busy so I went walking around to ask one of my neighbors,” he said.

There weren’t any neighbors who could help, so Allen went to the nearby Dunmore police station before he stopped at a Pennsylvania Ambulance and a paramedic stepped up to help.

“I had to tie it on myself first, because I couldn’t really do it on him,” said Jared Bryer, the paramedic.

“He was making me laugh the whole time while he was tying my tie, he basically had my night, most of the fun, tying my tie. If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be going,” said Allen.

Jared Bryer’s ambulance partner, Mary, snapped this now pic and posted it to social media, where it spread like wildfire.

It’s made headlines all over the country this week.

“He’s an ambulance driver, and he takes his time out of his life to save lives and he took his time out to help my son, so it was really, really nice,” said Gisele Morrison, Lavar Allen’s mother.

After all the attention, Allen and his family met with Bryer to thank him Friday night, one week after the prom.

Allen and Bryer say they’ve been overwhelmed with everyone’s support and positivity.

“I just wanted to tell him thank you for helping me and making my night more wonderful and for everybody else not to have low self-esteem and walk up to anyone and ask for help,” said Allen.